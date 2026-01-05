Radar to be used in search for tramper missing for a week

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / NZ Police

Sections of Kahurangi National Park in the Upper South Island will be closed while rescue teams use radar technology to find a tramper who has gone missing in the area.

Graham Garnett, 66, was expected to return from a tramp in the Baton/Ellis River area on 30 December, but has not.

Garnett is about 177cm tall, approximately 100kg, and has grey hair.

Sergeant Jonny Evans said police will be using a radar tomorrow, and has asked the public to steer clear of the search areas.

The following areas in the Baton Valley will be closed tomorrow:

Wilkinson Track

Baton Saddle

Loveridge Spur Route

Cowin Spur Track

Wharepapa Arthur Range – from Mount Star through to the twins

Walking track to Flanagans Hut

Evans said the search will involve the use of Recco detecting equipment.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who we haven’t spoken with yet, who was in the Baton/Ellis River area from the afternoon of 26 December, particularly anyone who was around Flanagan’s Hut,” said Evans.

Further south, police are also still looking for 20-year-old Connor Purvis, who has not been seen since he went to climb Mt Huxley on Tuesday last week.

