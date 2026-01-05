Man charged following hit and run, Hamilton

Source: New Zealand Police

Police have arrested and charged a man following a hit and run incident in Hamilton yesterday afternoon.

At around 3.15pm, Police were notified that a person had been hit by a vehicle on Raymond Street, Hamilton, and the vehicle had fled from the scene.

Police responded immediately, and the victim was taken to hospital via ambulance. They are in a serious but stable condition.

Officers were able to monitor the vehicles movements using available traffic cameras and sighted the vehicle going up the Kaimais towards Tauranga.

At approximately 7.20pm, the vehicle was located and stopped by Police on Redwood Lane, Tauriko.

Two people from the vehicle were taken into custody.

A 34-year-old man is due in Hamilton District Court today, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, that could assist in our enquiries – please get in touch through 105, either online or over the phone, and reference file number: 260104/7786.

You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, referencing the same file number.

