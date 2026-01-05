Four deadly crashes in a day

Source: Radio New Zealand

Four people have died in a series of separate crashes in 24 hours.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 24 in Waikato, south of Matamata at 9.45am.

“One person died at the scene, no further injuries were reported,” police said.

“The road remains closed, with diversions in place. Motorists are advised to expect delays.”

Meanwhile, a person was killed in a crash on Roche Street in Wanaka.

Police were called to the scene about 10.45am.

“An area of Roche Street remains closed while a scene examination is completed.”

Earlier on Monday, another person died in a crash on Jones Road in Rolleston.

Police also reported on Monday that a person died in a crash in Auckland’s Papatoetoe late Sunday night.

The official holiday road toll ended at 6am on Monday with seven provisional deaths.

