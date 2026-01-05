Busy intersection on Auckland’s North Shore reopens after incident

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Tim Brown

A busy intersection on Auckland’s North Shore has reopened on Monday morning.

Emergency services were responding to an earlier incident on Wairau Road.

The intersection of Wairau Road and Forrest Hill Road was closed as a result.

Police thanked motorists for their understanding while the situation was resolved.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand