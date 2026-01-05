Breakers lose at home as finals hopes take a hit

Source: Radio New Zealand

The New Zealand Breakers finals hopes were dealt a blow as they fell to a 99-91 loss to the Perth Wildcats in Auckland.

The Breakers are now in eighth place in the NBL standings with eight wins and 14 defeats. The Breakers are three wins behind the Tasmania JackJumpers, who sit in the sixth and last playoff spot with 11 games remaining.

The Breakers were back home at Spark Arena for the first time 6 December and playing their first game since beating the Tasmania JackJumpers on Boxing Day, but they were playing catch up the whole way.

While the Wildcats could never quite shake off the Breakers, they did have the answers any time the home team challenged including putting up 32 points in the third quarter on the way to the eventual eight-point win.

Kristian Doolittle finished with 21 points, three rebounds and three assists for Perth with Jo Lual-Acuil Jr adding 20 points, six boards and three assists, and Dylan Windler 17 points and 10 rebounds.

After leading by double digits in the third quarter, the Wildcats were briefly overtaken in the fourth before going back in front following a period of defensive pressure in which the Breakers missing 10 straight shots at one point.

Breakers coach Petteri Koponen said their defence let them down.

“It was crazy to have a chance tonight,” Koponen said.

“How we were not able to play defence and how they shot the ball. Perth played with their efficiency, how they shot the ball and found all their guys. They were on tonight and you have to give credit to them. They played really good game.”

The Wildcats hit 10/21 from three-point range on the way to shooting 56 percent from the field overall while winning the rebound battle 40-29 to move to 13-10 (4-6 at home, 9-4 away).

Doolittle was also switched onto Breakers superstar guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright in the second half and was instrumental in his tough outing finishing with 10 points on 5/14 shooting with five turnovers despite seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Sam Mennenga top-scored for the Breakers with 19 points and three rebounds with Carlin Davison scoring 14 points and two steals and Tai Webster, in his first game against his former team, finishing with with eight points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists.

The Breakers remain at home to host the Sydney Kings on Friday night while the Wildcats take on the South East Melbourne Phoenix in Melbourne on Saturday night.

“Sydney is going to give us great challenge with how they play defence, with their physicality,” Koponen said.

“They got one of the best defences in the league. Last time we met them, we were able to take the win and that’s when Parker won the game for us in the last quarter.

“It’s going to be challenge, but we keep working our things and improve from there.”

