Road closed in Rolleston following serious crash

Source: Radio New Zealand

There are serious injuries following a crash in Rolleston.

In a statement, police said Jones Road was closed following the single-vehicle crash, reported at 7.45am on Monday morning.

“Initial indications are that there are serious injuries,” the statement said.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.”

