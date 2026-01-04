Neighbourly users’ private information up for sale on dark web after a breach

Source: Radio New Zealand

Names, email addresses and GPS locations – as well as posts and private messages – of users of the Stuff-owned community website Neighbourly have been put up for sale on the dark web.

Neighbourly is back online after being shut down on New Year’s Day when its operators became aware of a data breach.

A website monitoring the dark web says a massive database of information belonging to Neighbourly was put up for sale over Christmas.

Daily Dark Web said a user claiming to possess more than 213 million lines of data from the site offered the information for sale on a cybercrime marketplace.

Neighbourly has told its members it will look to seek a court injunction against the use of any of the material, but said it was satisfied the breach was quickly contained.

The breach came the same week as details of up to 126,000 ManageMyHealth users were accessed without authorisation.

