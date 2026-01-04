33yo man charged after fight in Central Otago campsite

Source: Radio New Zealand

NZ Police / Supplied

Police are seeking witnesses to an assault at a campsite in Central Otago.

The fight happened at the Champagne Gully camping area near Cromwell about 10pm on Friday.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with assaulting three people, and is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Monday.

Police want to hear from anyone who was at the campsite and saw the fight, or who has information or footage.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand