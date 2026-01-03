Waikato motorists reminded to drive to the conditions

Source: New Zealand Police

Motorists in the Waikato district are reminded to slow down in this wet weather and drive to the conditions.

Police have responded to a number of crashes across the Waikato area today, especially on the rural roads.

Thankfully, these have been minor.

With the wet weather, the roads are extremely slippery – make sure you’re slowing down around corners and keeping a safe following distance.

Any road emergencies or dangerous driving should be reported immediately by calling 111.

