Multiple injured, road closed after Northland crash

The south side of the Brynderwyns was closed following a serious crash which has left multiple people injured.

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 12.45pm on Saturday.

Police have said initial indications are that multiple people are injured, some seriously.

Delays are to be expected as emergency services work at the scene.

SH1 has been closed between SH12 and Waipu Gorge Rd.

Southbound traffic is diverted through Waipu and Northbound traffic is diverted down SH12 towards Dargaville.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

