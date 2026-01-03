Gisborne motorists urged to avoid travel and take care

Source: New Zealand Police

Motorists around Gisborne are being urged to avoid non-essential travel as heavy rain and surface flooding affects roads across the region.

Multiple reports of surface flooding are coming in and several roads have been closed.

Police are urging anyone who must travel to exercise extreme care, especially as night falls.

Please drive to the conditions and respect road closures and other signage. Drivers are also warned to be especially careful when driving through fords or surface water.

