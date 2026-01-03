Weather: North Island east coast braces for the next wave of heavy rain

Source: Radio New Zealand

Unsplash / Erik Witsoe

The latest bout of wet weather is targeting the east coast of the North Island, from Tai Rawhiti to the Ruahine Ranges.

Two orange heavy rain warnings and a heavy rain watch are in place.

From 12pm Saturday and for the next 22 hours, Gisborne-Tai Rawhitican expect up to 150mm of rain, especially in the ranges, and thunderstorms are possible.

A similar heavy rain warning has been issued for Hawke’s Bay north of Napier from 9am Saturday until 3am on Sunday.

Up to 120mm of rain is expected and there is also a risk of thunderstorms. Metservice says the heavy rain will ease south of the Wairoa District on Saturday night.

MetService/Screenshot

Further South in the Ruahine Ranges, a heavy rain watch is in force until 9pm Saturday.

Heavy rain over the Christmas/New Year period saw people attending the annual Rhythm and Vines festival in Gisborne having to wade through mud, as torrential rain struck.

Meanwhile, the Horowhenua District Council has activated of the Mayoral Relief Fund to support residents who have been financially impacted by the recent severe weather and prolonged power outages across the district.

MetService says weather conditions should ease by Monday, with a ridge of high pressure forecast over the country, which would make the risk of severe weather minimal.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand