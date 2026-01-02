Dame Karen Poutasi, first female director-general of health, dies aged 76

Source: Radio New Zealand

One of the country’s top health leaders has died.

Tributes are being paid to Dame Karen Poutasi, who was the first female director-general of health.

Labour health spokesperson Ayesha Verrall said Dame Karen led the implementation of the recommendations from the Cartwright Inquiry, guided New Zealand’s early response to HIV/AIDS and saw through significant reform in primary care.

She said Dame Karen took on some of the toughest public service assignments, including contributing to the governance of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

She said the qualities that defined her career include professionalism, humility and a no-nonsense approach to getting things done.

Dame Karen was made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2020 for her services to education and the state.

She was made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2006 for her services to health administration.

She worked for 30 years in the health sector, served as director-general of health at from 1995 to 2006 and briefly chaired Health New Zealand in 2023/4 after the resignation of Rob Cambpell.

Dame Karen was also chief executive of the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) for 14 years.

She was 76.

