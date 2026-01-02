Quick actions save teenager caught in rip – Paritutu Beach

Source: New Zealand Police

A teenager, who was stuck in a rip, was safely brought back to shore after a Police Officer and a member of Surf Lifesaving entered the water after them.

Around 7pm Thursday 1 January, Police received a call reporting that a teenager was caught in a rip at Paritutu Beach and was unable to get themselves back to shore.

Police responded immediately, and a water rescue operation was launched including tasking a rescue helicopter.

During this time, the teen was floating further and further away from shore.

A member of the public, with a surfboard, attempted to swim out to the teen in order to assist but was unable to reach them.

Quickly, the Police Officer on scene and a member of Surf Lifesaving made the decision to head out on the water and were able to rescue the teen using a flotation device.

The teen was brought back to shore and assessed to be in a moderate condition and the rescue helicopter was stood down.

Central Districts Duty Officer Inspector Ashley Gurney says it was very lucky that this outcome was not worse.

“Without the quick thinking and bravery of my colleague and the Surf Lifesaving team member, this incident would likely be drastically worse.

“I commend them both on their efforts, it is great that no one was seriously injured or worse.

“I also commend the member of the public who was brave enough to attempt to help the young person,” says Inspector Gurney.

The member of the public was able to make their way back to shore at their own accord.

For any water related emergencies, always call 111.

