Police investigating serious crash near Levin last night

Source: New Zealand Police

To be attributed to Inspector Ashley Gurney – Acting Area Commander – Manawatū:

A police investigation has been launched into a serious crash near Levin last night that left three people injured, one of them critically.

One of the vehicles, a Holden Captiva, had been sought by Police in relation to a number of driving complaints prior to the crash.

At around 7.15pm, a police unit observed the vehicle on Queen Street in Levin, but when signalled to stop, the driver failed to do so. Police briefly pursued the vehicle but abandoned immediately due to the manner of driving.

At around 7.20pm, a member of the public flagged down a separate police unit to alert officers to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 57, near the intersection of Kimberley and Arapaepae South Roads.

The driver that had failed to stop for Police earlier had subsequently collided with a van, whose sole occupant received critical injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

The occupants of the fleeing vehicle also received injuries and were both taken to hospital in moderate condition.

We want to thank the first responders to what was a challenging scene, with three injured people and two extensively damaged vehicles.

As part of the crash investigation, an examination of the scene and vehicles involved is being undertaken by the Central District Serious Crash Unit.

While the serious crash investigation is only in its early stages, I can confirm we are working to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the Holden Captiva driving south through Levin prior to the crash, or anyone who has dashcam footage that may assist our investigators.

If you can help, please contact Police via 105 and quote file number 260101/9865.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre.



MIL OSI