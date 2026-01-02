One critical, two seriously injured in crash near Whanganui

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Patrice Allen

One person is in a critical condition and two seriously injured after a crash near Whanganui.

Police were notified of the crash on State Highway 3, south of Turakina, just after 6am on Friday.

The road is currently blocked by the crash and diversions are in place.

The diversions are in place at the intersections of State Highway 3 and Whanganui Road, and State Highway 3 and Union Road.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand