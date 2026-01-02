Consumer NZ shares four simple ways to save in 2026

Source: Consumer NZ

Consumer NZ’s research has found the number of people concerned about the cost of living has doubled in 4 years.

With some small adjustments to your spending habits, though, you could save thousands in 2026.

Here are four simple and practical tips to help you keep more of your money where it belongs – in your pocket.

1. Save up to $1,680 by changing your car insurance

Switching your car insurance provider could save you as much as $1,680 a year.

Our car insurance survey found the difference between the highest and lowest premiums for a family was $140 a month – or $1,680 a year.

“Car insurance premiums can vary wildly depending on the provider, it is worth taking some time to shop around,” says Jon Duffy, Consumer’s chief executive.

Consumer says other steps you can take to bring down your premiums include increasing your excess or paying an annual lump sum if you can afford to.

2. Save up to $600 by tweaking your power usage

Small changes in how you use power can lead to big savings.

By adjusting the way you use your heat pump, switching off appliances at the wall and cutting down shower times, you can save hundreds each year.



“Get the most out of your heat pump by setting it between 19°C and 21°C, and regularly removing the filters for a gentle clean with a vacuum. Your room will be warm enough, and you will save about $90 over the year,” says Duffy.



“Switching to cold water for washing your laundry could save you $50 a year, and reducing your shower length from 15 minutes to 5 minutes could save you up to $260 a person each year.

“Switching off appliances at the wall when they’re not in use can save up to $200 a year, too.”

These small steps make a big difference to your bill.

3. Save $240 by dropping a streaming service

If you’re paying for multiple streaming services, it might be time to review your subscriptions.

If you’re paying $20 a month for a service you don’t use much, unsubscribing could save you $240 a year.

“Streaming services are generally pretty easy to start and stop,” says Duffy.



“Why not make a list of everything you want to watch on a particular service and rotate through different services a month at a time.”

4. Save up to $350 by changing your power company

In 2025, power prices soared. Switching to a cheaper plan could save you hundreds each year.



Consumer’s free Powerswitch service helps you compare power plans and find the cheapest deal for your needs.



“Almost 95% of Powerswitch users find they can save money, with average savings of $350 a year.

“It’s a quick and easy way to ensure you’re not overpaying for electricity.”

Small savings tweaks can add up

With a few simple changes, you could save thousands of dollars over the course of the year.

