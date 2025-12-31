Wild weather hasn’t dampened NZ’s New Year celebrations

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Kim Baker Wilson

New Year’s celebrations are well underway – despite the dreary weather in many regions.

Christchurch children have been the first to welcome the New Year, with a mock countdown with confetti cannons at 7pm at North Hagley Park.

The alcohol-free event included performances by headline act Kora and DJs, before what was described as an “epic” fireworks display.

Dunedin was embracing its Scottish heritage, with a piper to see in the New Year at a party in the Octagon.

In Auckland, half a tonne of fireworks launched from the Sky Tower for New Year.

Six months of planning and design work took just five minutes to show off when 3500 individual shots were launched at midnight.

Another severe thunderstorm warning that had been issued for areas around Auckland ended at 10pm.

The storms, with very heavy rain, were detected around just after 5.50pm on Wednesday, mainly in areas north-west of the city

“When it comes to lightning or thunder we just hold off for a little bit longer, but when it comes to 12 midnight we have to fire,” Rob McDermott from Pyrostar International earlier told RNZ.

SkyCity warned in advance that it had plans if wind speeds exceeded safety limits, but McDermott was confident they would not be needed.

“The forecast is saying that this rain is going to stop a couple of hours before midnight, the wind is dropping, it already has dropped, this morning it was about 40km/h and at the moment it’s around 20 or 25, we’ve got a limit around about 30km.

“So we’re going to be well and truly within that limit and we will fire at midnight,” McDermott said.

But there were things to see before then.

For the first time, photos of special moments through the year sent in by the public were shown on the tower in the hours before.

“From milestone birthdays to first smiles, the images capture the moments that shaped 2025 and highlight what mattered most,” SkyCity said.

As the photos were projected, the final testing of the fireworks got underway.

The final work was done from early Wednesday morning until mid-afternoon.

“We had a team of five pyrotechnicians and eight from SkyCity riggers helping us up there so everything is preloaded on the ground and then we take it up in the morning,’ McDermott said.

It had involved 1.6 tonnes of equipment and 14 kilometres of cabling.

“Not a bad morning’s work,” McDermott said.

He said the world was watching at midnight and nothing could go wrong.

“We’ll head up there about 9 o’clock and we’ll just check the coverings and we’ll retest so we can retest all the electrical circuits.”

RNZ / Kim Baker Wilson

Not just the Sky Tower

Auckland’s Harbour Bridge also burst into life at 9pm, with a brand new, dynamic light and sound show in the minutes before midnight.

“Roaming performers” would also feature along Queenstreet and the waterfront ahead of the clock ticking over.

Roads in the central city around the Sky Tower and Wynyard Quarter were closed from 10pm-1am.

The Wynyard Quarter pedestrian bridge was also upright, with no pedestrian access, from 11.45pm-12.15am.

RNZ / Ruth Hill

‘Courtenay Carnival’

Further south, New Year celebrations in Wellington also went off with a bang, despite the dreary weather.

Courtenay Place, the capital’s entertainment strip, had been transformed into “Courtenay Carnival” for the evening, with multiple stages showcasing live performances, street eats and parades.

The area between Cambridge Terrace and Tory Street, including parts of Blair and Allen Streets was closed to vehicles, with Wellington City Council encouraging people to walk, bike or use public transport to attend the festivities.

RNZ / Barry Guy

The waterfront was the setting for the main event, with covers band Electric Avenue kicking off the entertainment at Whairepo Lagoon at 8pm and the Kids Countdown and fireworks at 9.30pm.

Orchestra Wellington took to the stage at 10pm, ahead of the countdown to 2026 and fireworks at midnight.

Steve and Vanya were seeing in the new year in the capital.

“Hopes and dreams for 2026 really is just, like, everybody just needs to calm the farm and, you know, be a bit more chill and kind to each other,” Steve said.

Vanya agreed: “Kind to each other, that’s the one, yeah.”

RNZ / Ruth Hill

Other revellers on the streets of the capital were also happy to share their hopes for the new year.

“Hopeful for happy kids, more grandchildren and love. Keeping strong friendship relations going well, solid foundation with hubby,” a woman said.

“Oh, just carry on being cool and having fun and yeah, nothing major, staying alive,” one man told RNZ.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand