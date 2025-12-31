Authorisation under regulation 12(b) of the Cremation Regulations 1973 to authorise Medical Referees to permit cremations to be carried out without complying with Regulation 7

Source: New Zealand Ministry of Health
Publication date:
Summary
This notice authorises Medical Referees to permit cremations to be carried out without complying with the requirement in regulation 7(1) of the cremation regulations for a medical or nurse practitioner to complete form AB or to see and identify the body after death for the purpose of completing form B in situations when:
- the death is not unexpected; and
- the medical history and current conditions of the decease are known by a medical or nurse practitioner undertaking their role in accordance with section 46B(2) or 46B(3) of the Burial and Cremation Act (the Act); and
- the deceased had been a resident in one of the following settings prior to their death, where a registered nurse is available on site:
- residential care facilities
- rest homes,
- other long term-in-patient facilities.
This authorisation comes into force on 1 January 2026 and will expire on 30 April 2026.
Further guidance can be found on the Health New Zealand website.
Text of authorisation notice
- Pursuant to regulation 12(b) of the Cremation Regulations 1973 (the Regulations), I, Hon Matt Doocey, Associate Minister of Health, for the reason of there being a shortage in the medical workforce servicing aged residential care settings, authorise Medical Referees to permit cremations to be carried out without complying with the requirement in regulation 7(1) for a medical practitioner or nurse practitioner to complete form AB or to see and identify the body after death for the purpose of completing form B in situations when:
- the death is not unexpected; and
- the medical history and current conditions of the deceased are known by a medical or nurse practitioner undertaking their role in accordance with section 46B(2) or 46B(3) of the Burial and Cremation Act 1964 (the Act); and
- the deceased had been a resident in one of the following settings prior to their death, where a registered nurse is available on site:
- Residential care facilities,
- Rest homes,
- Other long term-in-patient facilities.
- This authorisation is subject to the following conditions:
- the Medical Referee must receive advice from a trusted source who has seen the body and has a reasonable level of assurance of the cause of death; and
- the Medical Referee must record the identity, contact details and occupation of the trusted source; and
- the trusted source must verify:
- The identify of the deceased; and
- That the deceased died of natural causes; and
- the Cremation Authority must confirm whether there is a biomechanical aid in the body.
- For the avoidance of doubt, this authorisation does not exempt a medical practitioner or nurse practitioner from their performing their obligations under section 46B of the Act.
- The authorisation comes into force on 1 January 2026 and will expire on 30 April 2026.
Dated at Wellington this 18th day of November 2025
Hon Matt Doocey
Associate Minister of Health
Minimum legislative information
|Title
|Authorisation under the Cremation Regulations 1973
|Empowering Act and provisions
|The cremation regulations are made under Burial and Cremation Act 1964. Under regulation 12b of the Cremation Regulations, the Minister of Health may in the event of an epidemic or for other sufficient reason, permit cremations to be carried out, or authorise Medical Referees to permit cremations to be carried out, in any place, without complying to regulation 7 of the Cremation Regulations.
|Replacement empowering Act and provisions
|N/A
|Maker name
|Minister of Health
|Administering agency
|Ministry of Health
|Date made
|18 November 2025
|Publication date
|1 January 2026
|Notification date
|Not notified
|Commencement date
|1 January 2026
|End date (when applicable)
|30 April 2026
|Instrument classification
|Principal