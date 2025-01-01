Update: Kaipara Coast Highway incident, Makarau, Auckland

Source: New Zealand Police

One person has been located deceased on Kaipara Coast Highway, Makarau, Auckland, this morning.

Police were called to an incident around 5.20am where a person was found deceased on the road.

The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries into the circumstances are underway.

A scene examination is taking place, and the road remains closed with cordons in place at the West Coast Road intersection and the Makarau Road intersection.

The public is advised to avoid the area, and motorists should take alternative routes.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI