Historic Ōpiki Bridge cable falls into Manawatū River again

Horizons Regional Council has issued a warning to Manawatū River users at the historic Ōpiki Bridge.

One of the two suspension cables remaining from the old toll bridge, adjacent to State Highway 56, has fallen into the river.

In a post on social media, the council said anyone who used the awa for the likes of jetboating and canoeing should avoid the area because it is not safe.

The same cable had previously fallen into the river, the council said.

“It is the same cable which fell into the river in September 2023, but the issue is different. While the issue last time was with the bridge structure on the Manawatū District side, this time it’s with the bridge structure on the Horowhenua District side,” it said.

“Just like last time, we’re working to put signage up in the area to warn people of the hazard. We don’t have a timeframe for when we’ll be able to get the cable out of the water.”

The toll bridge was opened in 1918 by a flax company and converted to a toll road in the 1920s.

A new highway bridge upstream replaced the Ōpiki toll bridge in 1969.

