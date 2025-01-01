Fatal Crash: Tirohia, Hauraki

Source: New Zealand Police

One person has died following a crash at the intersection of State Highway 26 and Cadman Road, Tirohia, Hauraki, early this morning.

Police were notified of the single vehicle around 12.40am.

Despite emergency services efforts, the sole occupant of the vehicle sadly died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit have conducted a scene examination and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

The road is expected to remain closed for a short time longer while other agencies work at the scene.

