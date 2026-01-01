New schools opening in 2026

Source: Radio New Zealand

Unsplash

Two new primary schools are scheduled to open at the start of 2026 – one in Christchurch and the other in Auckland.

The Ministry of Education said the schools in Rolleston and Flat Bush would open with about 100 students each.

It said construction of Te Kura Rau Iti Primary in Flat Bush would finish at the end of January.

The school would have 30 classrooms and an initial capacity for 600 pupils, though it was expected to grow to 1250.

The ministry said construction of the first stage of Te Rau Horopito Primary in Rolleston would finish in late January.

The school would open with 12 classrooms and an estimated initial roll of 90-100 students in the first year of operation.

“This projection is subject to the pace of residential development and population growth during the year. The school will be appropriately staffed and equipped with facilities to accommodate additional students if required,” the ministry said.

It said construction of a further 12 rooms plus an administration and technology block would start in February.

The ministry said work on two further new schools in Christchurch was scheduled to begin in 2026 with opening dates in 2027.

The ministry said on-site construction of Prebbleton Primary in Selwyn would start in July.

The school would open at the start of 2027 with 12 classrooms, an administration space and hall for an estimated initial roll of 75-125 students in the first year growing to 275 student places.

The ministry said construction of the first stage of Milns Road School in Christchurch would start in 2026.

It would include 12 classrooms and open in term 1, 2027 with an estimated initial roll 75-125 students ingrowing to 275 student places.

Meanwhile two specialist schools for children requiring significant learning support would be rebuilt.

The ministry said the rebuild of Central Auckland Specialist School was completed in mid-December.

It had 14 teaching spaces.

It said replacement of buildings at Sommerville Base School in Auckland would start in February.

The school would have: “22 new teaching spaces across seven fit-for-purpose one-storey classroom blocks will be provided, as well as an indoor hydrotherapy pool, an outdoor sensory learning environment and two new pick-up/drop-off areas”.

The ministry said construction was expected to finish in February 2027 with the school opening to students in term 2 that year.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand