Royal recognition for Youth Aid officer

Commissioner Richard Chambers has congratulated a Police Youth Aid officer who is recognised today with a royal honour.

Senior Constable Grant Watts, based at Palmerston North in Central District, is made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) for services to New Zealand Police and youth.

Grant has led numerous initiatives to support young people and address youth offending, has created and maintained valuable partnerships and acted as a mentor to his colleagues (citation below).

Commissioner Chambers says: “It’s because of outstanding officers like Grant that our Youth Aid system is so admired at home and overseas.

“Grant has committed himself to serving in a demanding and challenging area of policing, providing inspirational leadership in the community and among his colleagues – and doing so without fanfare.

“Grant may never know how many young people he has helped on to a better path but can be assured that he has made a huge difference in many, many lives.

“I congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition.”

Grant joined Police as a member of Wing 239 in 2007 and has served in Youth Aid since 2010 .

“The fact that this has come from within Police, and from the higher echelons of Police, is huge and very humbling,” he says.

“By putting me forward for this honour they have recognised that what I do alongside the team around me can have a positive impact for the community we live in.”

Grant has a focus on relationships with other agencies and has served on the board at Palmerston North Boys High School for 17 years.

“There’s a whole team of people both in and outside Police who support and encourage me to do what I do. This honour and recognition belong as much to them as to me.

“What I’m most proud of is being a small part of a large group that come to work every day and try and make a difference in these kids’ lives.

“If we all work together we can produce miracles.”

CITATION

Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM)

For services to New Zealand Police and youth

Senior Constable Grant Watts

Senior Constable Watts has worked for New Zealand Police since 2007, serving as a Youth Aid Officer since 2010 and working to improve youth services in the Manawatū.

Senior Constable Watts has built lasting relationships with many organisations to support rangatahi, implementing effective processes with Youth Court, Youth Advocates, Oranga Tamariki and social services.

He has been instrumental in escorting high-risk youth around the country in collaboration with Palmerston North’s Youth Justice facility, often planning and supporting these transports in his own time.

He has been on the Ministry of Education’s National Attendance Advisory Group and leads multiple initiatives, including the Rock On Attendance Initiative truancy programme, alternative education and Alternative Action plans.

He mentors Police colleagues on youth-related matters and mentored a newly formed Police Youth Services team in the Wairarapa, coaching staff through complex court proceedings and Family Group Conferences.

He regularly volunteers to support frontline staff and Police partners needing assistance to ensure young people receive the best support and outcomes.

He is the Presiding Member of the Palmerston North Boys’ High School Board and presents educational and safety programmes to high schools regionally.

Senior Constable Watts has coached at the SquashGym Squash Academy since 2005 and has supported the Central District Squash Representative Programme at both junior and senior levels.

