Police locate firearm and drugs during routine traffic stop, Kawakawa, Far North

Police have arrested and charged a man after a routine traffic stop led to locating a firearm, ammunition, methamphetamine, another offensive weapon, and drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday 30 December, around 10.10pm, Police clocked a vehicle exceeding the 50km/h speed limit on State Highway 11, Kawakawa.

The vehicle was subsequently stopped by officers, who found that the vehicle had been reported stolen the week prior.

Upon speaking with the driver, he advised Police of a firearm that was in the vehicle which resulted in officers conducting a warrantless search.

During the search, officers located and seized a firearm, ammunition, methamphetamine, another offensive weapon, and drug paraphernalia.

A 24-year-old man was arrested and has been remanded in custody, due to re-appear in Kaikohe District Court on 13 January 2026.

He is facing charges of unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition, possessing methamphetamine and utensils for using methamphetamine, possessing an offensive weapon, possessing opiates, and receiving stolen property.

