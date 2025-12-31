NZ Government urgently needs to join international condemnation of Israeli suspension of aid organisations in Gaza – PSNA

Source: Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa (PSNA)

Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa says the government urgently needs to join international condemnation of Israel’s suspension of dozens of humanitarian organisations, including Doctors Without Borders, which provide food, water and medical services for Palestinians in Gaza.

“This is a death sentence to thousands more Palestinian in Gaza,” says PSNA Co-Chair John Minto.

“With western countries distracted by New Year celebrations, Israel has decided to dramatically tighten its stranglehold on aid to Gaza.”

“Only 20% of the aid agreed under the so-called ‘ceasefire agreement’ has been allowed in.”

“Israel’s aim is to deepen the humanitarian crisis to make it easier to expel Palestinians from Gaza. It’s latest plan is to banish them to the rebel state of Somaliland – a country which is recognised only by Israel!”

“This is all the more reason for New Zealand to speak out now before the ban is due to take affect this Thursday.”

“There is a new government pattern, which started with a negative vote in the United Nations on recognition of Palestine earlier in the year,” Minto says.

“New Zealand has now abandoned standing with other western countries, who have condemned Israel’s refusal to allow full resumption of humanitarian aid into Gaza, which Israel agreed to under the deal of October 10th”.

In a joint statement Britain, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Japan, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland have stated: “As winter draws in civilians in Gaza are facing appalling conditions with heavy rainfall and temperatures dropping” and demands Israel increase the flow of aid.

Minto asks “why did New Zealand not sign that letter?”

“New Zealand was also unmoved by appeals from the United Nations Office for the co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs earlier in December.”

“Israel has ignored these repeated UN appeals and New Zealand has conveniently looked the other way.”

“And while Trump has just said Israel is ‘100% compliant’ with the ceasefire terms, he, and our government too, have ignored the fact that Israeli forces have already directly killed more than 400 Palestinians during the ceasefire.”

John Minto

Co-Chair PSNA

