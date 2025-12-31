ManageMyHealth investigating possible cyber breach

Source: Radio New Zealand

The personal health portal ManageMyHealth is investigating reports of a cyber breach.

The service connects patients with clinicians and allows people to access their medical records.

ManageMyHealth said it was aware of claims that had been made online of a cyber breach and was working with its partners and the relevant authorities to investigate them.

It said it would provide updates when further information was available.

