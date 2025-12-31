Fatal crash, Orini, Waikato

Source: New Zealand Police

One person has died following a crash in Orini, Waikato early this morning.

Police were called to the single vehicle crash, at the intersection of Orini Road and McConnell Road, around 12:30am.

Sadly, the sole occupant of the vehicle was found deceased at the scene.

Orini Road was closed overnight, between Rutherford Road and Tenfoot Road, while the Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Issued by Police Media Centre

