Crash closes section of Auckland motorway

The southbound lane of State Highway One near Takanini has been closed following a crash between a car and a motorbike on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said early indication suggests one person has been seriously injured.

The lanes between Hill Road and Takanini were closed.

NZTA said northbound lanes remained open, however heavy traffic is causing significant delays.

Southbound travellers can follow emergency services for detour routes.

The agency suggested motorists plan ahead and avoid the area if possible and to expect delays.

