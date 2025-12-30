YEAR IN REVIEW: Five climate disasters that disrupted children’s lives in 2025

Source: Save the Children



In 2025, children were deeply affected by climate disasters around the world – from heatwaves that forced schools to close to flash floods and storms that flattened infrastructure and pushed children and families to live in temporary shelters.

136,000 children a day have been affected by climate disasters over the past 30 years, highlighting the need for decisive action to protect children against the impacts of climate change.

Two million children would avoid living with unprecedented lifetime exposure to droughts if we can collectively reach the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C by 2100 [2]

Here are five times in 2025 when climate disasters disrupted children’s lives.