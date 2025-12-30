State Highway 2 reopens after fatal crash

Source: Radio New Zealand

One person has died after a single vehicle crash on State Highway 2 near Tangoio.

The single vehicle crash was reported just after 11:40am today.

The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

It is the first death on New Zealand roads in this holiday period, although a man died in hospital yesterday after being struck by a car in Napier on Friday.

State Highway 2 was closed for several hours, but has now re-opened.

