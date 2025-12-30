Witnesses sought in relation to mass disorder on K-Road Auckland

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute the following to Auckland City Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Greaves:

Police are appealing to the public for any footage they may have of the mass disorder that occurred on Karangahape Road in Auckland in the early hours of Sunday 28 December.

Emergency services were called to the disorder around 3.41am where it is estimated around over 50 people were present.

A Police investigation is underway after there were three serious assaults on and around Karangahape Road during the mass disorder.

A portal has been set up to allow the public to upload any footage they have of the disorder and the serious assaults. The portal is https://dahr.nc3.govt.nz/

Police have arrested one person but are asking for help to identify and locate others involved.

• Around 4:15am there was a serious assault outside the Crown Bar on Queen Street. A 33-year-old man received serious injuries and was hospitalised. The offender is still unknown, and the Police file number is 251228/4647.

• Around 4:30am there was another serious assault on a Cobden Steet just off Karangahape Road. A 27-year-old man received serious injuries and was hospitalised. The offender is still unknown, and the Police file number is 251228/4462.

• Around 5am there was third serious assault at the Mobil Service Station on the corner or Karangahape Road and Ponsonby Road. A 46-year-old man received serious injuries and was hospitalised. A 21-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He has been bailed to appear in court again on 16 January 2026. The Police file number is 251228/4774.

Police would like to speak to anyone who has witnessed or filmed the assaults.

Witnesses can call Police directly on 105. Please quote one of the above file numbers.

