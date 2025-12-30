Political coups, fake doctors, deepfake porn and wild weather – What RNZ explained in 2025

Source: Radio New Zealand

123rf

Explainer – What were some of the biggest topics RNZ’s journalists explained this year? Here’s a look back.

Explainer features have exploded in journalism the last few years as a way for writers to make sense of complicated topics in quick, digestible fashion, whether it’s the latest bills facing Parliament or new ideas in health, technology or business.

In an increasingly confusing world, we hope RNZ can help make sense of some of the things going on out there.

Here’s ten of the most read explainers RNZ has featured in 2025:

123RF

Why are our summer holidays so long?

After a post on LinkedIn claimed that New Zealand’s long summer breaks hurt business productivity, Kiwis spoke up in favour of our leisurely Christmas and January. Compared to some countries, Kiwis do get a generous amount of paid leave time. The latest version of the Holidays Act from 2003 entitles employees to at least four weeks of paid annual leave after 12 months of continuous work. That’s quite a contrast to, say, America, where there is no legally mandated paid holiday time. Here we looked at how our holidays became a cultural institution and why that isn’t too likely to change any time soon.

Read it here.

RNZ file images / 123rf

What happens if a political party decides to roll its leader?

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spent much of the year battling back against poor showings in the polls. The last poll of the year found Labour with an eight-point lead ahead of National as next year’s election looms. Talk about both National and Labour possibly changing leaders before then reached a fever pitch in media pundit circles as the year went on, which sparked us to take a closer look at how leadership challenges work. New Zealand history is filled with dramatic moments when confidence in a party leader has dropped and a leadership challenge is held. They’ve even happened to sitting prime ministers.

Read it here.

Facebook / Laura McClure

How pornographic deepfakes may soon be criminalised

When an ACT MP held up a digitally created nude photo of herself in Parliament earlier this year, she was making a point about the rise of online manipulation as a weapon. Laura McClure’s member’s bill to criminalise non-consensual sexually explicit deepfakes has been pulled from the ballot and may be considered by Parliament in the year ahead. Here, RNZ looked at how the Deepfake Digital Harm and Exploitation Bill looks to close a loophole by amending existing laws to expand the definition of an ‘intimate visual recording’.

Read it here.

123rf / RNZ photo illustration

Fake New Zealand doctors are trying to sell you weight loss products

They’re smiling out from you in catchy Facebook ads and elsewhere on social media. But they’re not even real. It’s part of a flood of fake medical professionals flooding the internet hawking weight loss products and trying to capitalise on the popularity of GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Wegovy. RNZ took a deeper look at how these operations work and try to deceive ordinary Kiwis, and what might be done to stop them.

Read it here.

RNZ / Electric Avenue, Wikimedia Commons, screenshots

Why were New Zealand musicians leaving Spotify this year?

Is Spotify over? This year rising discontent with the music streamer saw many bands move their music off the platform, including Kiwi icons like Tiki Taane and The Bats. “We refuse to be exploited by Spotify any longer,” a statement released by NZ musicians said. But what’s turned them against the streamer? RNZ takes a look at how profit sharing, artificial intelligence and even the sale of military technology has led to a larger exodus from Spotify this year.

Read it here.

RNZ / Nick Monro

How are our roads being repaired after Cyclone Gabrielle?

It’s been nearly three years since roads around the country were torn apart by Anniversary Weekend floods and Cyclone Gabrielle hitting in quick succession. The damage wasn’t easy to fix – requiring engineering analysis, careful management to allow resident access where needed and most importantly, futureproofing against future weather events made more likely by climate change. “Water’s a strange beast. It’s unbelievable what it can do,” one Auckland Transport staffer said. RNZ takes a look at one popular West Auckland road leading out to the beaches at Piha and how and why it took two and a half years for access to be restored on Scenic Drive.

Read it here.

RNZ

Can US Customs legally search your phone?

The return of Donald Trump to the White House has led to a steady stream of headlines and big changes to who the United States is allowing to emigrate to or even visit the country. One of the biggest controversies was announcements that your social media history may be searched before you enter America, with the latest that such searches can go back up to five years. But is this legal? RNZ took a deep dive into why your phone isn’t the safe space you may think it is to vent about Trump or other political topics, and what you can do about it.

Read it here.

NICK VEASEY/ SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY / AFP

How ‘Run It’ style games can cause fatal brain injuries

One of the more bizarre fads of 2025 was ‘Run It,’ a combat sport where a ball runner and defender charge at full speed at one another without any helmets or safety gear. The “dominator” is the winner and could get large cash prizes. But it is also highly dangerous, made tragic by the death of a 19-year-old Palmerston North man in May. Here, RNZ looked at exactly how vulnerable the brain is to catastrophic injuries with contests like this and what medical experts say about them.

Read it here.

RNZ/Peter de Graaf

Is New Zealand’s weather getting more chaotic?

Do the seasons mean the same thing anymore? We can get hammered by torrential flooding in the peak of summer or scorched by wildfires in the middle of winter. Our seasons are actually changing, scientists say. What does this mean for spring, summer, autumn, and winter as we know and define them? RNZ takes a look at why the transition between seasons just isn’t what it used to be and what impacts that might have across Aotearoa.

Read it here.

RNZ / Marika Khabazi

How New Zealand plans to spend billions to boost our military

The world is a more dangerous place these days, with wars and conflict raging in Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan. Defence Minister Judith Collins unveiled New Zealand’s new Defence Capability Plan in April, setting out a $12 billion spending blueprint for the next 15 years. “Our current defence spending is simply too low,” Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said as it was announced. But where are these billions of dollars going to be spent, and where is the cash coming from? RNZ dove into the world of military spending and where it’s going.

Read it here.

You can also take a full look back at all of RNZ’s What You Need To Know stories here.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand