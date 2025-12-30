Alien invasion that could threaten NZ’s entire economy is just a plane ride away

Source: Radio New Zealand

[embedded content]

An alien invasion that could threaten New Zealand’s entire economy is just a plane ride away.

That is the key message from a new video, which will be compulsory viewing for the country’s 6 million international arrivals from now on.

Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard said the updated video – which replaces the current 2019 version on all international flights – stressed the need for travellers to declare or dispose of any risk items, including food, plants, and animal products.

“It’s really vital that we keep invasive pests and plants out.

“The risk posed by threats such as foot and mouth disease and the brown marmorated stink bug could jeopardise our $60 billion primary sector export revenue, and also threaten our natural environment, which is the big drawcard for our tourism industry, another big export business.”

The video stars three current biosecurity officers, 2025 Young Farmer of the Year Hugh Jackson, champion kayaker Ashton Reiser, and others.

New Zealand had about six million international arrivals each year, and the biosecurity risk had increased hugely over time, Hoggard said.

“The new version keeps the same friendly tone but introduces fresh faces and updated content, including more detail on the potential impacts of biosecurity risks on New Zealand’s economy and outdoor lifestyle.”

RNZ / Kim Baker-Wilson

The video will help airlines meet their legal obligations under the Biosecurity (Information for Incoming Passengers) Regulations 2023.

It was one of many measures Biosecurity New Zealand had in place to manage the expected increase in passenger volumes this summer, Hoggard said.

“It’s been great to see Biosecurity New Zealand bolster biosecurity by recruiting more front-line border staff in 2025. This includes 50 new quarantine officers and 26 part-time passenger facilitators to help travellers navigate biosecurity processes at international airports over the summer.”

The agency had also introduced new ways of assessing passengers for risk.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand