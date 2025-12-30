Man charged, vehicle impounded after antisocial road user activity

Source: New Zealand Police

Police have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man following an antisocial road user gathering in Gisborne overnight.

In the early hours of this morning, 30 December, Police were alerted to a group of around a dozen vehicles participating in antisocial road activity on the corner of Whatatutu and Matawai roads.

Police received multiple reports from disgruntled members of the public, and upon arrival the group quickly dispersed.

One vehicle fled from Police after being signalled to stop for continuing to drive in a dangerous manner. The vehicle was then located further up Whatatutu Road where the driver was seen fleeing on foot. The vehicle was secured and impounded.

Further enquiries and follow-up led to the driver of the vehicle being identified, and Police located and arrested the driver today.

The man is due to appear in the Gisborne District Court on Monday 5 January, charged with failing to stop when required, dangerous driving and operating a vehicle causing sustained loss of traction.

We’d like to thank the members of the public for reporting the antisocial activity in a timely manner, allowing Police to disperse the group.

Police will continue to take action to prevent this activity on our roads, and ask the public to please report any antisocial behaviour to Police. Please call 111 if it is happening now, or make a report via 105 if it is after the fact.

