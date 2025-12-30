Four youths apprehended following burglary

Source: New Zealand Police

Dunedin Police are thanking members of the public for their assistance leading to four youths being apprehended for a burglary in Dunedin Central today.

At around 12:50pm, Police were called after a Stuart Street resident heard a window smashing at an unoccupied property down the road.

Police in the area responded immediately, as four people ran from the address towards Cargill Street.

The four youths were located by Police within a matter of minutes, and taken home following some words of advice from Police.

The four have been referred to Youth Aid.

Police are offering a reminder to parents, to where possible, have an idea of where your children are over the holiday period.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI