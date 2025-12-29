Lakes Festival delivers a one-day rave marathon in Hagley Park

With Christmas done and dusted, the festive season has switched into festival season. A day after Hidden Valley’s 10-year edition at Matakana, the South Island offshoot event Hidden Lakes, now shortened to Lakes festival, returned to Christchurch’s Hagley Park for its fifth edition.

For Mainlanders, Sunday’s high-octane, dance-heavy fete functioned both as an effective means to sweat off that Christmas pudding, and an appetiser for larger marquee events to follow.

I dread to contemplate the revellers at Lakes who are set to back up further south at Rhythm and Alps over the next three nights.

Maribou State performing on stage at Lakes Festival, Hagley Park, on 28 December, 2025.

RNZ / Adam Burns

