Weather: Heavy rain, strong winds for much of country

Source: Radio New Zealand

123rf

Northland and Whanganui are the places to be in the North Island today for the best weather.

For the rest of the island, MetService is forecasting heavy rain and/or strong winds.

A heavy rain warning is currently in place for Gisborne/Tairāwhiti and Coromandel, and for Hawke’s Bay from 10am.

Auckland, Great Barrier Island and Coromandel are currently under a strong wind watch, as will be the central North Island from 10am.

Wet Weather for Holiday and Festival Goers Monday and into Tuesday weather gets wet and wild with heavy rain and gale southeasterlies. Check for any Severe Weather Warnings or Watches for your area here: https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/XIAEgZglyy — MetService NZ (@MetService) December 27, 2025

A warning of severe gales has been issued for Manawatu, Horowhenua and Kapiti coast from 4pm, while the Tararua district and Wairarapa will be under a heavy rain watch from 6pm.

From 10pm the Marlborough Sounds, Nelson, Buller, Grey District and Westland will be under a strong wind watch.

Festivalgoers for New Year’s events such as Rhythm and Vines have been warned to watch out for wild weather on the roads.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand