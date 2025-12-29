First pakeke pup marks start of season

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 29 December 2025

Six-year-old sea lion, Tui, had a pup on Christmas Day, starting off what is hoped to be another successful breeding season for the Nationally Endangered species. The pup’s gender isn’t known yet, but may be determined as part of the tagging process when that work is undertaken in a few months.

Tui is directly descended from Mum, who gave birth to the first pup born on mainland New Zealand in 1993, following a 150-year of absence of breeding for the species.

This birth continues Mum’s legacy and the hope the growing population of pakake around Otago will help the species recovery and act as insurance for the declining population in the sub-Antarctic islands. To achieve breeding colony status, at least 35 pups need to be born every year for five years.

DOC Biodiversity Ranger Moss Thompson says from now on, rangers are expecting to encounter more mother-and-pup pairs around the coast.

“There are approximately 49 breeding-age females in our population this year and we are expecting around 35 pups. They are very vulnerable during this time so please give them plenty of space and leave them time to rest and form essential mother-pup bonds.”

“In some areas, there may be changes to access tracks on certain beaches, and signs requesting no dogs, or that they are kept on leads. These changes will be temporary while we have mums and pups using these areas.

“Please follow this signage when you’re out naturing in the area, and be prepared to use another access route or walk your pooch in the other direction.”

Over the festive season, DOC staff, mana whenua, and New Zealand Sea Lion Trust volunteers will be out and about keeping an eye on things. Feel free to say hello and have a chat about anything pakake related, Moss says.

“During this time, pakake will be crossing the roads and using parks in coastal areas so please drive carefully, and check your surroundings before letting your dog off the leash.

If you see a pup in an area which is not signposted or marked, please let the Department of Conservation know on 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).

Background information

Pakeke are one of the world’s rarest sea lion species, and found only in New Zealand.

They face threats from human activity (including fishing), diseases and pup mortality.

Pups weigh between 8 and 10 kg at birth. Breeding occurs over the summer months and breeding colonies occupy the same sites every year.

Pupping begins in early December and ends by mid-January, when the remaining bulls disperse and the harems break up.

Females give birth to a single pup every one to two years. Pups are born on the breeding beach but are moved by their mothers into nearby vegetation when they reach about six weeks old.

Nature isn't scenery. Nature is a society that we rely on for everything, every day. It's behind our identity and our way of life.

