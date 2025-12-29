Three men seriously hurt in Auckland assaults remain in hospital

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Angus Dreaver

Three men seriously hurt in separate fights in Auckland – one of them a mass street brawl – are still in hospital.

Police have made a public appeal after the disorder in the central city on Saturday night.

In the first assault, a 33-year-old man was seriously injured outside Crown Bar on Queen Street just after 4am.

Fifteen minutes later a 27-year-old was seriously hurt on Karangahape Road where there was an estimated crowd of more than 50 people.

Then 30 minutes after that, a 46-year-old man was also seriously injured at a nearby petrol station.

Police say all three are today in stable conditions.

There are no updates in their investigation.

On Sunday, Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Greaves said: “Police are disappointed at the bad, aggressive and careless behaviour on display on Karangahape Road and will be holding any and all offenders to account.”

The police file number is 251228/4774.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand