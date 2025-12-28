Police ask for help finding people behind ‘mass disorder’ on Auckland’s Karangahape Road

Source: Radio New Zealand

Police are asking for help to identify those involved in a brawl on Auckland’s Karangahape Road early on Sunday morning.

Three men were hospitalised after a series of assaults following the “mass disorder”, police said, and four arrested.

Emergency services were called to disperse the crowd, estimated at more than 50 people, at 3.41am.

“A significant amount of police resource, including dog units were deployed to disperse parties at the disorder,” Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Greaves said in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

“Around 4.15am there was a serious assault outside the Crown Bar on Queen Street. A 33-year-old man received serious injuries and was hospitalised.

“Around 4.30am there was another serious assault on Cobden Steet just off Karangahape Road. A 27-year-old man received serious injuries and was hospitalised.

“A third serious assault took place at the Mobil Service Station on the corner or Karangahape and Ponsonby roads around 5am. A 46-year-old man was seriously injured and also hospitalised.”

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward via 105, particularly if they had photos or video.

A 21-year-old man will appear in the Auckland District Court on Monday charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Two further offenders from the night of chaos were still sought, Greaves said.

“Police are disappointed at the bad, aggressive and careless behaviour on display on Karangahape Road and will be holding any and all offenders to account.”

The police file number is 251228/4774.

