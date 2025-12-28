One seriously injured in crash on Upper Hutt’s SH2

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Mary Argue

A road closed by a serious two-vehicle crash in Upper Hutt has now reopened.

Police were called to the incident at the intersection of SH2 and Waterworks Road in Kaitoke about 6.35pm.

Police said initial indications were that a person had been seriously injured.

The highway was blocked at the intersection, which would likely cause “significant delays” in both directions, police said earlier.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible, they said.

