Crash involving fire truck injures one in Auckland

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

One person is injured after a crash between a fire truck and car in central Auckland on Sunday morning.

The police were called at 9.38am to the intersection of Hobson Street and Victoria Street West.

A police spokesperson said: “At this stage only one person is reported to have minor injuries.”

“Police are assisting with traffic management and motorists are advised that there will be some delays while the matter is resolved,” the spokesperson said.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand