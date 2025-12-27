What makes Shona Laing’s South an essential album

Source: Radio New Zealand

Shona Laing was just 17 when she had her first national hit with ‘1905’ in 1972.

Fifteen years later, she was reintroducing herself as a different kind of artist with the 1987 album South .

In a career spanning more than five decades, Shona Laing has made albums that mark each stage of her musical life.

Shona Laing – South Essential New Zealand AlbumsS5/E8Season 5 / Episode 8

Shona Laing in 1987. Supplied