What makes Shona Laing's South an essential album

Source: Radio New Zealand

Shona Laing was just 17 when she had her first national hit with ‘1905’ in 1972.

Fifteen years later, she was reintroducing herself as a different kind of artist with the 1987 album South.

In a career spanning more than five decades, Shona Laing has made albums that mark each stage of her musical life.

Shona Laing – South

Essential New Zealand AlbumsSeason 5 / Episode 8

Shona Laing in 1987.

Supplied

