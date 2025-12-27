What makes Shona Laing’s South an essential album

Source: Radio New Zealand
Shona Laing was just 17 when she had her first national hit with ‘1905’ in 1972.
Fifteen years later, she was reintroducing herself as a different kind of artist with the 1987 album South.
In a career spanning more than five decades, Shona Laing has made albums that mark each stage of her musical life.
Shona Laing – South
Essential New Zealand AlbumsS5/E8Season 5 / Episode 8
Christchurch writer and former Flying Nun bass player Rachael King hopes her new book series Violet and the Velvets will encourage preteen girls to join rock bands.