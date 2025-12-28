Essential New Zealand Albums: Bressa Creeting Cake

Source: Radio New Zealand

To a listener who was tuned to Auckland’s bFM in the mid-1990s, the self-titled debut of Bressa Creeting Cake might not have come as quite the surprise it did to everyone else.

But even if you knew it was coming, the album was full of surprises. And it still sounds surprising today.

The first surprise was the name of the band: Bressa Creating Cake. What kind of a name is that? And there was the fact that the album was on Flying Nun, a label still strongly identified with South Island guitar bands and DIY mavericks like Chris Knox.

Bressa Creeting Cake – Bressa Creeting Cake Essential New Zealand AlbumsS5/E4Season 5 / Episode 4

Bressa Creeting Cake – left ro right: Geoff Creeting, Joel Bressa and Edmund Cake. Simon Grigg