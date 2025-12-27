Fishermen whose boat sank were well-prepared – police

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Dan Cook

Three fishermen rescued on Friday night after their boat started taking on water did “everything right”, police say.

The trio embarked into Manukau Harbour from the Māngere Bridge boat ramp, and made it two kilometres off Puketutu Island when their vessel sank.

Unsure where they were, they called police just after midnight and were spotted by the police Eagle helicopter and taken aboard a rescue hovercraft at around 1.30am this morning.

Sergeant Jesse Jenden of the Auckland Police Maritime Unit said: “We’re happy these fishermen did all the right things when heading out on the water.

“Anything can happen and you really need to be prepared for that.

“They ticked all the boxes by having waterproof communication devices, were wearing life jackets, listened to the instructions from the rescuers and kept hold of some chilly bins for extra floatation if needed.”

Once back on shore, family members said the fishermen were in “good spirits”.

