Contractors whip into action to clean up 10km cream spill

Contractors had a dairy big clean-up job on their hands early on Boxing Day, after responding to a report of a large cream spill on Waikato roads.

The 10km-long slick reached between Te Awamutu and Ōhaupō on State Highway 3 – a recipe for hazardous conditions for drivers.

The road has now been cleared. But in an earlier warning to motorists, Waikato police urged them to “take extra caution to stop their journey going sour”.

The post churned up a fever of puns:

“Keep up the good work, you guys are legendairy – the cream of the crop”, one person commented.

“The clean up crew will be milking the OT”, another said.

One was certain the onion soup truck and chips trucks would be along next, while another remembered a strawberry punnet truck crash in the region years earlier, and predicted a pavlova truck crash could be next.

In October, an industrial chemical spill on the Pōkeno on-ramp posed a difficult pose up challenge.

