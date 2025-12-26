Parking hard to find as Boxing Day sales begin

Source: Radio New Zealand

Bargain hunters have started their Boxing Day shopping early to avoid crowds and traffic.

Auckland woman Lara finished her shopping at Sylvia Park shortly after the mall opened at 9am.

“I only went to Lush, so I went really early to be on time for Lush. The parking was fine because I got here about 8.30am to be in time.”

Lush opened at 9am, but Lara said there was already a long queue from 8.30am.

Shoppers arriving after 9am said it was hard to find parking.

But the mall was not as busy as in previous years, some said.

Patrick, who arrived at the mall at 9.30am, said it seemed less crowded than in previous years.

“I’ve been here a couple of times on a Boxing Day – I’d say this year around has probably less people around.

“I’d probably say it’s more towards the cost of living that affected everybody’s opportunity to come here.”

People should prepare for stormy, wet weather, as they head out on Boxing Day, MetService warned earlier.

