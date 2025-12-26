Paid firefighters call off planned Boxing Day strike

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Alexander Robertson

The Professional Firefighters’ Union has decided to stop Boxing Day’s one-hour strike that was meant to begin at midday.

It acknowledged that it was Boxing Day, and for those not rostered to work, it was an important opportunity to be with whanau.

The withdrawal meant volunteers who would feel obligated to respond during the strike could relax.

Collective bargaining between Fire and Emergency and the Professional Firefighters’ Union broke down, and the Employment Relations Authority this month sent them into facilitation.

The union will instead strike for one hour on 2 and 9 January.

Meanwhile, firefighters have put out a grass fire on the bank of the Waimakariri River near Swannanoa, north of Christchurch.

The fire was reported just after 11pm on Thursday and when firefighters arrived, they found a blaze of about 80 by 10 metres.

It took three hours and three tankers to extinguish the grass fire, which was fanned by high winds.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand