Man charged after Hornby incident

Attributable to Detective Sergeant Luke Vaughan:

A man was due to appear in court today following an incident in Hornby yesterday evening.

Police received multiple calls shortly after 6:30pm reporting a male being chased by others on Amyes Road, one with a firearm in their possession.

Several vehicles in the area then fled the scene.

Police went to the hospital, where one person was found to have a suspected gunshot wound which is not considered life threatening. Officers also spoke to several other people at the hospital.

Further enquiries led Police to another location of interest, and scene guards remain there and at Amyes Road.

There will remain a police presence in these areas while we work to determine exactly what happened.

A 19-year-old man was arrested at an Amyes Road property last night, and is due to appear in Christchurch District Court today on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

If you have any information that may help, and you have not yet spoken to Police, please contact officers on 105 and reference file number 251225/8572.

